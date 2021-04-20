Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions Wednesday

El Paso had a back door cold front move through the region Tuesday, creating a chilly evening.

A back door cold front is simply a cold front moving from east to west. Behind the cold front, El Paso can expect strong winds (35 mph) Wednesday morning, before winds weaken to about 25 mph in the afternoon.

Another cold front is expected Friday, gusty winds Thursday and strong winds Friday. Afternoon highs are expected to drop to the upper 70s Friday.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm to the low 80s Saturday and hitting the 90s Sunday.

Back to back cold fronts are expected to start tracking our way Monday through Tuesday, producing very strong winds.

