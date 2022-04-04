El Paso is expecting to see strong winds Tuesday along with dry conditions and very warm afternoon highs.

This is thanks to an upper wave that is expected to produce 20-30 mph winds, which is below wind advisory criteria.

Vegetation is very dry, coupled with strong winds and you have perfect ingredients for possible brush fires quickly spreading out of control. That is why officials are urging the public to refrain from outdoor burning this week.

Temperatures are expected to near record highs Tuesday as we begin to inch closer to our first 90 degrees of the year. The record high for April 5 is 92 degrees set in 2021.

A weak cold front is expecting to move across our area Thursday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 70s.

Possible back-to-back windy days are expected next week due to several cold fronts.

