Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions Thursday and Friday

El Paso had a windy Wednesday morning, and a cool Wednesday afternoon thanks to a cold front.

Forecast for 04/21/2021

A second cold front is expected Friday, producing strong winds Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures are expected to cool Friday to the upper 70s, before quickly rebounding to the 80s this weekend!

We do expect a very pleasant weekend, with afternoon highs nearing 90 degrees Sunday.

The next cold front is expected Tuesday, producing strong winds Monday and Tuesday, with a very slight chance for rain Tuesday afternoon.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.