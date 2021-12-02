Tie down your Christmas decorations as a back-to-back windy conditions are expected this weekend and much of next week.
Several cold fronts are expected, the first one arriving as early as this weekend, producing windy conditions Sunday.
Rain chances are also expected Tuesday as the next storm system moves through.
Temperatures are expected to stay rather warm this weekend, before we slowly begin to cool next week.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- UTEP volleyball wins first-ever postseason match, advances in NIVC
- Aggies-Miners set for Battle of I-10, Round 2 at Don Haskins Center
- Lawn Looters: Man loses Christmas decorations to Grinch in a truck
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions this weekend
- Alleged Barrio Azteca members headed to court in 2022 of murder of U.S. Consulate employees