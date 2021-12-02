Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions this weekend

Tie down your Christmas decorations as a back-to-back windy conditions are expected this weekend and much of next week.

Forecast for 12/02/2021

Several cold fronts are expected, the first one arriving as early as this weekend, producing windy conditions Sunday.

Rain chances are also expected Tuesday as the next storm system moves through.

Temperatures are expected to stay rather warm this weekend, before we slowly begin to cool next week.

