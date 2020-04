Another beautiful day in the books! And it looks like tomorrow will be a repeat.

Expect an occasionally breeze and warm afternoon highs.

Our next storm system is moving in from the west, which is expected to bring strong winds and a nice cool down.

Expect 35 mph winds on Wednesday and a nice cool down Thursday.

Highs will cool down to the low 70s Thursday and stay in the low to mid 70s by Saturday.

Easter Sunday is looking windy and warm with a slight chance for afternoon rain.