We will see another beautiful weather day Wednesday.

Highs will continue to be below average, with light winds, before an upper wave moves in and produces borderline windy conditions.

Expect 25mph winds Thursday, before we see winds weaken Friday.

Our next cold front is expected to arrive Saturday, producing wind advisory level winds of 35 mph winds.

We will stay borderline windy through Sunday.

Highs will begin to warm into the upper 80s by next week.