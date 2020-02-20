Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions expected Thursday

The second cold front we have been telling you about is finally going to arrive Thursday morning.

This means, strong winds and an increase in cloud cover for Thursday.

Winds are expected to come from the East anywhere from 15-25mph Thursday morning through much of the afternoon.

Rain chances are not expected to kick in until Friday afternoon, and increase by Saturday.

Afternoon highs are expected to drop to the upper 50s Thursday, as the cold front begins to push in, and then dip to the low 50s Friday, as the cold air filters in.

By Saturday, afternoon highs will warm to the upper 60s, before windy conditions take over once again Sunday afternoon.