EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Windy season is in full swing!

A series of cold fronts are expected to arrive this week, not only dropping afternoon highs to the 60s Thursday and Friday, but producing strong winds both days.

Winds are expected anywhere between 20-30 mph with 35 mph gusts.

This next cold front is also expected to produce the possibility of rain Thursday afternoon.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 03/22/2023

