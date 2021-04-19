Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions continue in the forecast

A cold front is expected to move through the Borderland area, dropping overnight lows to the 40s Monday night.

Forecast for 04/19/2021

Ahead of the cold front, temperatures are expected to stay seasonal with light winds Tuesday.

Behind the cold front, we expect gusty to breezy conditions Wednesday.

It won’t be until Friday that we expect another, stronger, cold front to move in. This one is expected to produce strong winds and drop afternoon highs to the upper 70s.

As it stands now, we expect a very pleasant weekend.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: