El Paso is expected to see a cold front move in overnight, producing strong winds through Thursday afternoon.

Forecast for 03/16/2022

We are expecting 25-35 mph winds Thursday morning through about 5pm that afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the low 70s Thursday and upper 60s Friday.

Winds will subside Friday and Saturday, before another cold front produces strong winds Sunday and Monday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 60s Monday.

There is a slight chance of rain both Sunday and Monday, although it is looking like we may only see a few drops of rain each day.

Temperatures will slowly warm back up to the 70s Wednesday.

First day of Spring is this Sunday!

