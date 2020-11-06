Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy conditions and cooler weather expected as a cold front arrives

El Paso broke record highs during the first week of November, as an abnormal high pressure system continues to settle over the region.

Expect near record heat Friday and Saturday, before slowly cooling to the 70s Sunday and 60s Monday through much of next week.

A cold front is expected to arrive Saturday night, producing windy conditions that night through Monday afternoon. Winds are expected to peak at 30 mph Saturday/Sunday and 35 mph on Monday.

The cool air will filter in Sunday, before another push of cold air allows for afternoon highs to dip to the 60s Monday through much of next week.

Another cold front is expected Thursday into Friday of next week.

