El Paso will continue to see gusty and windy conditions Saturday, as the next cold front moves through the region.

Forecast for 03/26/2021

There is a very slight chance for a few sprinkles Saturday afternoon and temperatures are expected to drop to the mid 60s.

Temperatures will begin to warm to the 80s next week, before the next cold front is expected to hit.

