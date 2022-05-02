EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A storm system is expected to move east across the country and stay just north of the Borderland area, producing strong winds and gusty conditions through Wednesday.

Forecast for 05/02/2022

A high pressure system is then expected to take over and produce calm and warm conditions Thursday and Friday before strong winds take over this weekend.

For Mother’s day, expect a potential high wind event, with damaging winds capable of reaching 45 mph. Gusts could reach up to 65 mph.

Blowing dust and damage from the strong winds will be the primary threats from this wind event.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 90s Friday and Saturday, before cooling to the low 80s next week.

