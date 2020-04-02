Exclusive 9 day forecast: Winds to weaken for the weekend

We saw a breezy to windy day across the Borderland on Wednesday and we will see a repeat Thursday.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s Thursday, with winds up to 20 mph.

Winds will back off, giving way to calm and beautiful weather Friday and Saturday.

The next back door cold front will hit Sunday, creating breezy conditions through Monday.

Rain chances are expected to return Wednesday through Thursday as winds begin to strengthen once again.

As of now, it looks like the next big wind events are expected Thursday and Friday of next week.