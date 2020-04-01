Exclusive 9 day forecast: Winds are back in the forecast

It was a beautiful weather day, with calm winds and warm afternoon highs Tuesday.

But this will all change starting Wednesday.

An upper wave moves in, creating breezy to windy conditions. This will help increase the chance for blowing dust both Wednesday and Thursday. Expect winds anywhere from 20-30 mph.

No wind advisories will be issued as we will stay just below wind advisory criteria.

Pleasant weather Friday and Saturday, before another round of breezy conditions are expected Sunday and Monday.

Tuesday is expected to be our next high wind event, with no significant temperature changes or rain in the forecast.

Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.