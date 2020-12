El Paso is expecting another calm and mild afternoon Wednesday, before a strong storm system moves through the region Thursday.

Rain and winds are expected Thursday afternoon, before drying out and only leaving the winds for Friday.

It won’t be until Saturday when afternoon highs are expected to dip to the upper 50s. Temperatures will stay in the upper 50s for most of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.