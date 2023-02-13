EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting another day of windy weather as another cold front is expected to move through the region Tuesday into Wednedsay.

A wind advisory will remain in effect through Wednesday at 5am, which means we could see winds peak at 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph during this time period.

This next cold front cold front is expected to produce high winds Wednesday with a chance for precipitation Wednesday morning.

A high wind warning is expected to kick in Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures are also expected to drop to the upper 40s Thursday.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 02/13/2023

