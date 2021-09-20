Exclusive 9 day forecast: Wind Advisory to kick in Tuesday morning

Get ready for strong winds Tuesday!

Forecast for 09/20/2021

A wind advisory is expected to take effect from 3am to 3pm Tuesday. During this time frame, expect 25-35mph winds and 50 mph gusts.

West siders are expected to primarily be affected, as a backdoor cold front sweeps through the area.

This cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, just in time for the first day of Fall on Wednesday!

Rain chances continue to be extremely limited these next few days.

