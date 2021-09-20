Get ready for strong winds Tuesday!
A wind advisory is expected to take effect from 3am to 3pm Tuesday. During this time frame, expect 25-35mph winds and 50 mph gusts.
West siders are expected to primarily be affected, as a backdoor cold front sweeps through the area.
This cold front is expected to drop afternoon highs to the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, just in time for the first day of Fall on Wednesday!
Rain chances continue to be extremely limited these next few days.
Latest Headlines:
- Jones scores 4 touchdowns, loses chain with father’s ashes in 35-17 Packers win
- City of El Paso offers free flu shots for individuals 65 and older
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Wind Advisory to kick in Tuesday morning
- El Paso Police Department now hiring
- Laundrie family attorney cancels press conference at FBI’s request