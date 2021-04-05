Exclusive 9 day forecast: Wind Advisory to kick in Tuesday as the next cold front approaches

Wind Advisory to kick in Tuesday at noon.

El Paso officially registered the first 90 degree temperature of the year Monday afternoon, breaking the previous record high of 89 degrees set in 2016.

Forecast for 04/05/2021

Temperatures are expected to cool to the low 80s as the next cold front tracks our way.

In fact, a Wind Advisory is expected to take effect Tuesday at noon and lift that evening at 8pm, due to the approaching cold front. Because of the lack of rain, blowing dust is expected to be a big possibility.

Blowing dust to cause possible hazard during Tuesday’s evening commute.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to the low 80s Wednesday as the cold air filters in.

Gusty conditions are expected Thursday and Friday, before calm and clear skies take over this weekend.

