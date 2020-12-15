Exclusive 9 day forecast: Wind Advisory through Tuesday morning

A cold front is expected to produce strong winds Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A wind advisory is expected to take effect Monday at 11 pm through Tuesday at 7 am.

Winds are expected to impact East and Central El Paso, with sustained winds up to 35 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. The peak wind speeds are expected between midnight and 4am.

Expect winds to subside after 8am, allowing for the cool air to filter in and drop afternoon highs to the low 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next cold front is expected Friday, cooling afternoon highs to the upper 50s this coming weekend.

Overnight lows are expected to stay below freezing for much of this week.

