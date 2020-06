A cold front that is expected to arrive overnight will be producing strong winds and a nice cool down Tuesday.

Wind Advisory took effect Monday at 8pm and is expected to last through Tuesday at 6am. Winds are expected to peak at 35mph and gust up to 50 mph.

Once the winds subside, the cool air will filter in and drop Tuesday’s afternoon highs to the upper 80s.

This cool down won’t last too long, as highs will quickly rebound to the upper 90s.

Have a terrific Tuesday and stay safe!