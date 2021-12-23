Exclusive 9 day forecast: Wind Advisory takes effect Friday

El Paso is expecting strong winds Friday morning and afternoon, allowing afternoon highs to warm to the upper 70s, breaking record highs.

Forecast for 12/23/2021

A wind advisory is expected to take effect starting Friday at 8am through 8pm. During this time period we expect 25-35 mph winds and 55 mph gusts.

These winds are expected to produce blowing dust, during the peak drive time hours. Make sure to secure your Christmas decorations, trash bins and recycling bins as these winds are strong enough to blow it away.

Winds are expected to die down just in time for Christmas, although temperatures are still expected to hover near record highs.

Back-to-back strong wind events are expected Sunday through Tuesday. Rain chances are also expected throughout much of next week.

