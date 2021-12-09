Exclusive 9 day forecast: Wind Advisory, rain chances and cold temperatures Friday

A strong storm is inching closer to El Paso, producing strong winds, rain chances and cold temperatures Friday.

Expect a Wind Advisory to take effect Friday from 5am to 5 pm. During this time period expect winds to peak at 35mph and gust up to 50 mph. Winds may be a lot stronger near the mountain areas.

It is thanks to the strong winds overnight that our overnight lows will have a hard time cooling. We expect to drop to the mid 50s overnight.

Rain chances are also expected Friday afternoon, with less than .02″ of rain predicted at the airport.

Afternoon highs are not expected to warm much, only topping out in the low 60s.

Our coldest day this week is expected Saturday where afternoon highs are expected to drop to the mid 50s. It is also Saturday when we expect to see our first freeze overnight.

