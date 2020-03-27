Exclusive 9 day forecast: Wind Advisory for El Paso Friday

A Wind Advisory is expected to take effect in the El Paso and Las Cruces area Friday at noon lasting through midnight.

Sustained winds are expected to peak at 40 mph, with 55 mph gusts.

This is all due to a cold front that is moving towards the borderland and expected to arrive Friday.

The cold air will begin to spill into our region, cooling us down to the low 70s Friday and low 60s Saturday.

Winds will begin to die down after midnight Friday into Saturday.

Beautiful weather this weekend, with breezy conditions in the forecast for Monday of next week.