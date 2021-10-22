Exclusive 9 day forecast: Weak cold front expected this weekend

A weak cold front is expected to arrive Saturday into Sunday, producing breezy conditions Saturday, with slightly cooler weather Sunday.

Forecast for 10/22/2021

Temperatures are expected to near record highs Monday, as the record high was set in 1982 at 90 degrees.

The next strong cold front is expected Monday afternoon into Tuesday, producing strong winds Tuesday morning and dropping afternoon highs to the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 70s through much of next week.

