EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A weak cold front is expected to bring windy conditions Tuesday afternoon and drop afternoon highs to the upper 80s.
Temperatures will slowly rebound to the low 90s Wednesday before a high pressure system takes over.
This high pressure system is expected to warm afternoon highs to the triple digits Friday through the beginning of next week.
It looks like summer is arriving a little early with near record highs Friday and Sunday.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
Latest Headlines:
- Exclusive 9 day forecast: Weak cold front brings winds and “cooler” weather Tuesday
- Americas softball looks to become second El Paso team ever to make Final 4
- 4-vehicle crash closes Alameda
- EPPD: 2 men found dead in Northeast apartment
- Lake Mead exposing more sunken relics
- UTEP football announces promotions for pair of assistant coaches
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.