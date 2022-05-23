EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A weak cold front is expected to bring windy conditions Tuesday afternoon and drop afternoon highs to the upper 80s.

Forecast for 05/23/2022

Temperatures will slowly rebound to the low 90s Wednesday before a high pressure system takes over.

This high pressure system is expected to warm afternoon highs to the triple digits Friday through the beginning of next week.

It looks like summer is arriving a little early with near record highs Friday and Sunday.

