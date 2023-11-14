EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso will soon see a warming trend with highs topping out potentially in the 70s.

Beautiful weather through the rest of the workweek with big changes this weekend.

A storm system is expected to arrive Saturday into Sunday, producing strong winds, possible rain chances and cooler weather Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

