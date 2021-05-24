Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warming trend could lead to our first 100 degrees this year

El Paso will begin seeing temperatures warm to the upper 90s, potentially leading to our first 100 degrees for the year.

Forecast for 05/24/2021

Expect near triple digit highs Friday, followed by possibly the first 100 degrees Saturday.

Cloud cover will begin to increase Sunday, as moisture increases, producing possibly rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

Latest Headlines: