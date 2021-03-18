Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warming trend continues before next storm system arrives

El Paso will continue to expect warm afternoon temperatures and light winds, before the next storm system arrives.

Forecast for 03/18/2021

Temperatures will continue to warm to the low 80s this weekend as a high pressure system takes over the Borderland.

A strong cold front is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday, producing gusty conditions Sunday, and strong winds Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the 60s Monday through the beginning of next week thanks to this cold front.

A second storm system moves in Wednesday, producing strong winds through the rest of next week.

