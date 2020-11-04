Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warmest afternoon high so far this month expected Thursday

Get ready for record heat for the first week of November.

Highs stayed slightly above average Tuesday afternoon, hitting 78 degrees, but soon we expect to reach the low 80s, either matching or breaking record heat.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest afternoon high we have seen so far this month, and is expected to break the daily record of 82°.

Afternoon highs will continue to stay in the 80s Wednesday through Saturday as an abnormally, strong high pressure system takes over the region.

A cold front will thankfully arrive Saturday, producing windy conditions this weekend through Monday, with highs slowly cooling to the 60s by Monday afternoon. Slight rain chances have also been introduced to the forecast on Saturday as the cold front begins to push in.

