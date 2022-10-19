EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is seeing a slow warming trend kick in, and soon we expected to see the return of windy weather.

Forecast for 10/19/2022

A cold front is expected to move through the region Sunday into Monday. This cold front is expected to bring in a lot of change.

Strong winds are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday, before cooler weather moves in Monday.

Rain chances are also expected to return Sunday night into Monday morning, with drier weather Monday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 60s Wednesday of next week.

