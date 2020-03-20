Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm weekend expected, multiple windy days ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An above average 9 days is expected across the Sun City.

We are expecting a seasonal day in El Paso with our forecast high remaining in the 70s.

Conditions will stay calm tonight the day, but winds will become breezy tonight and tomorrow.

Saturday a backdoor cold front will come into the area, which will act as a wind maker for the borderland.

Temperatures will, actually, warm up into the mid-70s tomorrow and into Sunday.

But by Sunday, we will see a very slight temperature drop from this front.

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking multiple windy days to come in. The windiest days will be Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday and Tuesday and Friday being breezy.

Monday, we will flirt with the 80s (nearly 10° above average) and we will drop back to the upper 70s Tuesday. Wednesday, we look to reach the 80s and then drop to the mid 70s Thursday and upper 60s Friday.