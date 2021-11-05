Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm weekend, before strong cold front arrives

El Paso is expecting to near record highs this weekend as a strong high pressure system takes over.

Also, happening this weekend, the end to Daylight Saving Time. We fall back one hour and gain one hour of sleep Sunday.

Forecast for 11/05/2021

Looking ahead, a strong cold front is expected to move through the Borderland, producing strong winds Wednesday, and cooling afternoon highs to the 60s Thursday.

Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the 60s through next weekend.

Besides the strong winds and cooler weather, we expect to stay dry with clear skies.

