Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm week in the forecast

El Paso is expecting more unseasonably warm weather this week before a cold front is expecting to hit next week.
Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 70s through the beginning of next week.
The next cold front is expected next Wednesday, potentially dropping afternoon highs to the low 70s Thursday.
