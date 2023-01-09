EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a warm and calm afternoon with highs topping out in the 70s Tuesday.

A cold front is then expected to sweep through the Borderland area. This cold front is expected to bring strong winds and cooler weather Wednesday.

The next cold front is expected Sunday and Monday of next week.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast!

Forecast for 01/09/2023

