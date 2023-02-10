EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A high pressure system will take over this weekend, allowing 70 degree weather this Sunday.

A cold front is already tracking our way, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 50s Monday with rain chances Sunday night and Monday.

A second cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday, keeping much of next week windy.

Prepare for all sorts of changes heading our way!

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 02/10/2023

