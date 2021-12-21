Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm start to the winter season

El Paso is officially on a warming trend, so much so, we could see record highs just in time for Christmas.

Forecast for 12/21/2021

Afternoon highs are expected to hover in the low 70s, which is expected to near or break record highs starting Thursday.

The warmest day is expected on Christmas Eve, when we expect to break the record high of 73 degrees set in 1969.

Christmas Day is expected to also be warm but stay one degree shy from the record of 75 degrees set in 1933.

Possible record highs this week

A cold front will move through the area, producing strong winds Sunday and rain chances Monday.

