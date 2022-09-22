EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso will continue to see afternoon highs for the rest of the week as we kick start the first day of fall.

Forecast for 09/22/2022

A high pressure system continues to take hold, keeping afternoon highs in the low 90s.

A cold front is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday, producing breezy to windy conditions Sunday and cooler weather Monday.

Temperatures are expected to dip to the 80s Monday through much of next week.

Slight chances for rain also return Sunday thanks to the cold front pushing through.

Our weather will definitely be a lot more seasonal!

