Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm conditions continue before our next cold front

Warm temperatures are expected to continue before a cold front is expected to arrive Wednesday.

Forecast for 11/08/2021

This cold front is expected to produce breezy to windy conditions in El Paso Wednesday evening.

The cooler air will filter in Thursday, dropping afternoon highs to the low 70s, which is seasonal for this time of the year.

Overnight lows are expected to stay in the 40s, which is also very seasonal. This cold front is truly expected to be a disappointment as temperatures are not expected to drop any further.

The next cold front is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday.

