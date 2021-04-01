Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm and pleasant weather this weekend



El Paso will slowly continue to warm, as a strong high pressure system takes over the region.

Forecast for 04/01/2021

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s Friday through the weekend, before topping out in the 90s next week.

El Paso could break record highs Monday and Tuesday as we say hello to our first 90 degree temperature of the year.

A cold front is expected to move through the region, dropping temperatures to the 80s Wednesday and producing strong winds both Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.

