Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm and pleasant weather followed by strong winds and rain chances

El Paso is about to see 90 degree weather for the rest of the week.

Forecast for 05/04/2021

But changes are definitely expected as a cold front moves in.

Rain chances are expected to kick in starting Thursday, with a chance for thunderstorms Friday.

Winds will strengthen Friday and Saturday thanks to a cold front moving in.

This cold front is expected to drop temperatures to the mid 80s Monday.

Mother’s Day is expected to be quite lovely, with calm winds and highs in the upper 80s.

