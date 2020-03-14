Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm and dry weekend in the forecast

Friday’s storm system produced half an inch of rain in East El Paso, along with small hail in Northeast El Paso.

Thanks to this storm system, March 2020 now ranks as the rainiest March for El Paso on record.

The system is now well to the Northeast of the Borderland area, and we expect to fully dry out Saturday through the beginning of next week.

The next system we are tracking is expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon, lasting through Wednesday evening.

Thunderstorms are expected from this system, which could produce strong winds, heavy rainfall and small hail.

This would be the third unusual system in El Paso for the month of March, as March is one of the driest months, on average.

Thursday of next week is officially the first day of Spring and we expect to welcome the season with below average afternoon highs.