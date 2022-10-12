EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see warm and dry conditions through the end of the workweek as a high pressure system dominates over our area.

Forecast for 10/12/2022

A cold front is expected to arrive Saturday into Sunday, dropping afternoon highs and producing rain chances this weekend.

This cold front is expected to spark storm chances Saturday night, with much better rain chances Sunday.

Temperatures are also expected to drop to the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures will slowly warm Tuesday as rain chances begin to taper off.

