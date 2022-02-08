El Paso is expected to see warm conditions this week before a cold front moves in just in time for the weekend.

Forecast for 02/08/2021

This cold front is expected to arrive Friday into Saturday, producing strong winds Friday night into Saturday morning.

Once the winds subside, afternoon highs are expected to drop to the upper 50s, getting closer to seasonal.

Beautiful weather is expected for Super Bowl Sunday and for Valentine’s Day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and calm winds.

The next cold front is expected Tuesday into Wednesday, producing strong winds Tuesday and a slight cool down Wednesday along with a slight chance for rain.

