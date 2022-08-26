EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting ready for a few football games this weekend, and it looks like we will see calm and warm conditions.

Forecast for 08/26/2022

Rain chances will be awfully limited in El Paso both Saturday and Sunday. We may see an isolated storm or two over the weekend, which could bring strong gusts. Rain is expected to also be rather limited with these storm systems.

Afternoon highs are expected to warm at or above average through the beginning of next week, with Monday being the warmest we have been in the past 10 days.

Rain chances are expected to stay limited for much of next week.

