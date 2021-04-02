Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm and calm Easter weekend

El Paso is in for a calm and warm Easter weekend as afternoon highs are expected in the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.

A strong high pressure system takes over the region through Monday, before the next cold front moves in Tuesday.

Speaking of Monday, we expect to see our first 90 degree mark of the year, breaking the previous record high of 89 degrees set in 2016.

Strong winds are expected to return Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

