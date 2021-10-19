Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm afternoons this week

El Paso can expect a few warm days this week as a high pressure system takes over.

Forecast for 10/19/2021

Afternoon highs will progressively get warmer, eventually nearing record highs Friday.

The record high Friday is 89 degrees set back in 1899. Our forecast high is 86° staying 3 degrees shy from the record.

A cold front is expected to arrive next Tuesday into Wednesday.

This cold front is expected to produce strong winds both days and cool afternoon highs to the mid 70s Wednesday.

