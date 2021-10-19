Exclusive 9 day forecast: Warm afternoons this week

El Paso can expect a few warm days this week as a high pressure system takes over.
Afternoon highs will progressively get warmer, eventually nearing record highs Friday.
The record high Friday is 89 degrees set back in 1899. Our forecast high is 86° staying 3 degrees shy from the record.
A cold front is expected to arrive next Tuesday into Wednesday.
This cold front is expected to produce strong winds both days and cool afternoon highs to the mid 70s Wednesday.
Stay safe and weather aware with KTSM 9 News on air and online.
