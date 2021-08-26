Exclusive 9 day forecast: Very slight chances for rain this week

El Paso is expecting to stay dry for the most part, but we can’t rule out an isolated storm this week.

Forecast for 08/26/2021

Moisture will try to make its way back to our area, producing very slight chances for rain this weekend.

Tropical moisture could make its way into our area by Wednesday of next week, producing the possibility of heavy rainfall and possible flooding.

We are still too far out from this forecasting period, but if everything pans out the way models are predicting right now, this could very well be another big weather event.

For now, though, we will go with a slight chance of rain through the end of next workweek and wait until we near this forecasting period before we sound the alarm.

