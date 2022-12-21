EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is bracing for the arctic airmass that is expected to arrive Thursday night.

This cold air is expected to produce a wind-chill in the teens Thursday night into Friday morning.

This cold air will stay in place through the weekend, so make sure to prepare.

Cover your pipes, bring in your pets, cover your plants and check in on your elderly neighbors to make sure they are staying warm.

If you see animal abuse or neglect during this cold weather, call 311.

Here is a look at your 9 day forecast:

Forecast for 12/21/2022

