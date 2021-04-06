Exclusive 9 day forecast: Upper wave to produce more gusty conditions

El Paso saw gusts peaking at 45 mph in East El Paso Tuesday afternoon as a cold front moves through the Borderland area.

Forecast for 04/06/2021

Temperatures are expected to cool to the low 80s Wednesday, before quickly warming to the upper 80s Thursday.

An upper wave is expected to produce gusty conditions both Thursday and Friday, before calm conditions take over this weekend.

The next cold front is expected next week, potentially dropping afternoon highs to the upper 70s.

